AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Alaska Army National UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters, assigned to 207th Aviation Troop Command, land at Bethel, Alaska, while transporting displaced Alaskans from devasted West Coast communities, Oct. 15, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th ATC, pulled residents from hard-hit Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)