    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire [Image 7 of 7]

    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Fish, a munitions inspector assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, moves a box of munitions during the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. The certification of 12 new inspectors enhances the ANG’s ability to rapidly generate combat power while saving the 169th Fighter Wing approximately $24,000 in training costs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9363066
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-VD276-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Certification
    Munitions
    Readiness
    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    Munitions Inspector Course

