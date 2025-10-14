169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Fish, a munitions inspector assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, moves a box of munitions during the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. The certification of 12 new inspectors enhances the ANG’s ability to rapidly generate combat power while saving the 169th Fighter Wing approximately $24,000 in training costs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)