Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Skasky, a munitions inspector assigned to the 179th Cyber Wing, inspects a pallet of munitions during the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. Through instruction on corrosion control, deficiency reporting, and serviceability standards, inspectors gained the expertise needed to sustain mission-critical munitions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9363064
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-VD276-1008
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire
    169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Certification
    Munitions
    Readiness
    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    Munitions Inspector Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download