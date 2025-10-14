169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Skasky, a munitions inspector assigned to the 179th Cyber Wing, inspects a pallet of munitions during the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. Through instruction on corrosion control, deficiency reporting, and serviceability standards, inspectors gained the expertise needed to sustain mission-critical munitions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)