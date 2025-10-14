U.S. Airmen from seven Air National Guard units completed the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. Hosting the course locally built capacity across seven units and standardized inspection procedures, ensuring reliable munitions support for global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9363065
|VIRIN:
|250820-Z-VD276-1012
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.