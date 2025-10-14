169th Fighter Wing leads inaugural munitions inspector training at McEntire

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from seven Air National Guard units completed the Munitions Inspector Certification Course at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 20, 2025. Hosting the course locally built capacity across seven units and standardized inspection procedures, ensuring reliable munitions support for global operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)