U.S. Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, pull security during Combined Resolve 26-1 in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 15, 2025. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 04:50
|Photo ID:
|9362727
|VIRIN:
|251015-A-QM436-1088
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
