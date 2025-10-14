Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Resolve 26-1

    Combined Resolve 26-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    A U.S. Soldier from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, pulls security during Combined Resolve 26-1 in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 15, 2025. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 04:52
    Photo ID: 9362726
    VIRIN: 251015-A-QM436-1087
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Combined Resolve 26-1, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

