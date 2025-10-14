Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, pulls security during Combined Resolve 26-1 in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 15, 2025. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)