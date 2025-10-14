SWOBOSS visits USS Green Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 15, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a challenge coin to Lt. Sydney Tse, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on a barge near the ship while it is in dry dock at BAE Shipyard. During his visit, McLane engaged with Sailors and spoke with command leadership on ship’s maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)