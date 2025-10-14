Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWOBOSS visits USS Green Bay [Image 4 of 5]

    SWOBOSS visits USS Green Bay

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Alfaro  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 15, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a challenge coin to Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Zurinski, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) on a barge near the ship while it is in dry dock at BAE Shipyard. During his visit, McLane engaged with Sailors and spoke with command leadership on ship’s maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 20:16
    Photo ID: 9362536
    VIRIN: 251015-N-UN585-1044
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, SWOBOSS visits USS Green Bay [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Claire Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

