Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Airmen in the 105th Maintenance Squadron’s propulsion shop perform an engine change on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Oct. 7, 2025. Following the engine change, this C-17 was ready to complete any operation the 105th’s mission demands, just like its counterparts at the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9362341
    VIRIN: 251007-Z-SE585-1010
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105 MXS swaps C-17 engine [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    Maintenance Squadron
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    Air National Guard
    New York Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download