105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen in the 105th Maintenance Squadron’s propulsion shop perform an engine change on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Oct. 7, 2025. Following the engine change, this C-17 was ready to complete any operation the 105th’s mission demands, just like its counterparts at the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)