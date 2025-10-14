105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Robert Sheehan, 105th Maintenance Squadron propulsion shop crew chief, rolls up a wire during an engine change at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Oct. 7,2025. Following the engine change, this C-17 was ready to complete any operation the 105th’s mission demands, just like its counterparts at the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)