Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine [Image 2 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    An Airman in the 105th Maintenance Squadron’s propulsion shop sets up equipment for an engine change on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Oct. 7, 2025. Following the engine change, this C-17 was ready to complete any operation the 105th’s mission demands, just like its counterparts at the wing. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9362339
    VIRIN: 251007-Z-SE585-1006
    Resolution: 5859x3906
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105 MXS swaps C-17 engine [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine
    105 MXS swaps C-17 engine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    Maintenance Squadron
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    Air National Guard
    New York Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download