DM Human Performance Center

U.S. Airmen, retirees and dependents attend an exercise class at the Human Performance Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 14, 2025. The HPC offers a variety of classes on exercise, nutrition, sleep and behavior changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)