U.S. Airmen, retirees and dependents attend an exercise class at the Human Performance Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 14, 2025. The HPC offers a variety of classes on exercise, nutrition, sleep and behavior changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9362251
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-QO903-1005
|Resolution:
|5114x3653
|Size:
|475.38 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Human Performance Center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.