DM Human Performance Center

Kasey Brixius, Human Performance Center health promotion and performance dietitian, sets up a VO2 max testing mask on an Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 14, 2025. The HPC offers assessments including VO2 max testing, body composition testing and metabolic rate testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)