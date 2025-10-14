Kasey Brixius, Human Performance Center health promotion and performance dietitian, shares metabolic rate test results with an Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 14, 2025. The HPC provides individual testing to help participants better understand their personal fitness and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9362253
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-QO903-1028
|Resolution:
|4963x3545
|Size:
|480.59 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Human Performance Center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.