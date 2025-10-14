DM Human Performance Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kasey Brixius, Human Performance Center health promotion and performance dietitian, shares metabolic rate test results with an Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 14, 2025. The HPC provides individual testing to help participants better understand their personal fitness and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)