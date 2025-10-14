F-15C Eagle, fighter pilot training, Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. O'Boyle presents the Top Gun award certificate to 1st Lt. Dustin A. Kopp during the final F-15C Eagle graduation ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. Kopp earned the Top Gun distinction for excellence in F-15C tactics and airmanship as part of Class 25-ZBK/YBK, the last class to graduate from the 114th Fighter Squadron before the unit transitions to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)