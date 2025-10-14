F-15C Eagle, fighter pilot training, Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field

Maj. O'Boyle presents the Top Gun award certificate to 1st Lt. Dustin A. Kopp during the final F-15C Eagle graduation ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. Kopp earned the Top Gun distinction for excellence in F-15C tactics and airmanship as part of Class 25-ZBK/YBK, the last class to graduate from the 114th Fighter Squadron before the unit transitions to the F-35 Lightning II. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
End of an Era: Oregon Air National Guard Graduates Final F-15C Eagle Fighter Pilots
