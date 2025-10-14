From left to right, 1st Lt. Dustin Kopp, 1st Lt. Jared Piubeni, and 1st Lt. Aaron Zedella stand together during the final F-15C Eagle graduation ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. Piubeni holds a commemorative patch created by Class 25-ZBK/YBK for the faculty of the 114th Fighter Squadron to honor the last F-15C B-Course graduation before the unit transitions to the F-35 Lightning II. The three graduates completed one of the most rigorous formal training courses in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
End of an Era: Oregon Air National Guard Graduates Final F-15C Eagle Fighter Pilots
