    End of an Era: Oregon Air National Guard Graduates Final F-15C Eagle Fighter Pilots [Image 2 of 3]

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Tom McGee places the Eagle Driver patch on 1st Lt. Aaron J. Zedella during the final F-15C Eagle graduation ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. Zedella graduated as part of Class 25-ZBK/YBK, the last class to complete the F-15C B-Course at the 114th Fighter Squadron before the unit transitions to the F-35 Lightning II. The Eagle Driver patch is awarded only to pilots who successfully complete the rigorous F-15 training program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 10:54
    Photo ID: 9362229
    VIRIN: 250926-A-ZJ128-6362
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    F-15C Eagle, fighter pilot training, Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field

    End of an Era: Oregon Air National Guard Graduates Final F-15C Eagle Fighter Pilots

    F-15C Eagle, fighter pilot training, Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field

