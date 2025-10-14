Lt. Col. Tom McGee places the Eagle Driver patch on 1st Lt. Aaron J. Zedella during the final F-15C Eagle graduation ceremony at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. Zedella graduated as part of Class 25-ZBK/YBK, the last class to complete the F-15C B-Course at the 114th Fighter Squadron before the unit transitions to the F-35 Lightning II. The Eagle Driver patch is awarded only to pilots who successfully complete the rigorous F-15 training program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
End of an Era: Oregon Air National Guard Graduates Final F-15C Eagle Fighter Pilots
