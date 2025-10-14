Navy and Marine Corps 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-YB423-1420 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 14, 2025) Sailors and Marines participating in the Philly cheesesteak cook-off aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS Arlington (LPD 24), standby for competition results of the Philly cheesesteak cook-off during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebration, Oct. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of servicemembers, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)