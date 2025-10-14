Navy and Marine Corps 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251014-N-YB423-1333 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, addresses the attendees of the Philly cheesesteak cook-off in the galley of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebration, Oct. 14. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)