Graduating the future of flight: Class 26-01

U.S. Air Force and Vietnamese Airmen from graduating Class 26-01 pose for a group photo at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Twenty-five U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)