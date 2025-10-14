U.S. Air Force and Vietnamese Airmen from graduating Class 26-01 pose for a group photo at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Twenty-five U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2025 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9361595
|VIRIN:
|251010-F-IL807-2318
|Resolution:
|4599x2587
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Graduating the future of flight: Class 26-01 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.