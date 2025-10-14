Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 26-01 [Image 28 of 41]

    Graduating the future of flight: Class 26-01

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, left, presents the Certificate of Graduation to 2nd Lt. Patrick Jackson, 47th Student Squadron student pilot, right, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Twenty-five U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.14.2025 16:13
    Photo ID: 9361582
    VIRIN: 251010-F-IL807-2305
    Resolution: 4236x3389
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Laughlin AFB
    Class 26-01

