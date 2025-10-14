Graduating the future of flight: Class 26-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, left, presents the Certificate of Graduation to 2nd Lt. Jeffery Malone, 47th Student Squadron student pilot, right, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2025. Twenty-five U.S. Air Force officers were awarded silver wings during the ceremony, symbolizing their completion of the Undergraduate Pilot Training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)