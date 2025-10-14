National Guard Hones Physicality Through Combatives Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Officer Candidate Adam Godfrey and Master Sgt. Aubrey Hayes, both with District of Columbia National Guard, spar at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2025. The Soldiers were part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Hughes)