National Guard Hones Physicality Through Combatives Training

U.S. Army Capt. John Linn, with the District of Columbia National Guard, prepares to practice close quarters combat maneuvers at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2025. Linn is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carrol Hughes)
