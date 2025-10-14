Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Hones Physicality Through Combatives Training [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard Hones Physicality Through Combatives Training

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. John Linn, with the District of Columbia National Guard, prepares to practice close quarters combat maneuvers at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2025. Linn is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carrol Hughes)

    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
