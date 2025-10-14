National Guard Hones Physicality Through Combatives Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Isaiah Castellanos, with the District of Columbia National Guard, practices boxing at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2025. Castellanos ispart of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carrol Hughes)