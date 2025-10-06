Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Kelliher, left, director, Reserve Affairs Division, and Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, right, commander, U.S. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, ring the as part of the NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 9360730
    VIRIN: 251013-M-FD141-1200
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony
    NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASDAQ
    USMCNews
    Marines250
    Navy250
    Philadelphia
    NMC250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download