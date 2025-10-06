NMC 250 Philadelphia: NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. John Kelliher, director, Reserve Affairs Division, Mr. Kevin Kennedy, executive vice president of North American markets, NASDAQ Composite, Mr. Jim Carrigan, associate vice president, NASDAQ Composite, and Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, U.S. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, pose for a photo following the NASDAQ Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)