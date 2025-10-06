Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers patrol on the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, talk to each other while on patrol on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Oct. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)