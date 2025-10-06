Mississippi National Guard Troops take a photo with civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, take photos with members of the public on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Oct. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)