U.S. Army Soldiers from the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, talk to each other while waiting to cross the street at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Oct. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9360307
|VIRIN:
|251004-Z-LK770-2011
|Resolution:
|6290x4193
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers patrol Washington D.C. at night [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.