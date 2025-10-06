Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO visits USS Cooperstown

    CNO visits USS Cooperstown

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251012-N-CO642-1242 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman pose for a photo with the crew of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23), Oct. 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9360304
    VIRIN: 251012-N-CO642-1242
    Resolution: 6000x3469
    Size: 14.78 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    NMC250, Navy birthday

