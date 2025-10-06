CNO visits USS Cooperstown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

51012-N-CO642-1207 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle addresses the crew of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) during a remembrance ceremony of the attack on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sylvie Carafiol)