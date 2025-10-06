Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commodore John Barry Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Commodore John Barry Wreath Laying Ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Members of the Navy League of the United States carry a wreath during a wreath laying ceremony in honor of Commodore John Barry, hailed as “the father of the American Navy”, Oct. 12. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9360213
    VIRIN: 251012-N-AJ005-1110
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commodore John Barry Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S.Navy
    Navy250
    NMC250

