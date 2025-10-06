Commodore John Barry Wreath Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Armas, deputy commanding general of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Northern Command, attend a wreath laying ceremony in honor of Commodore John Barry, hailed as “the father of the American Navy”, Oct. 12.The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)