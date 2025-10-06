Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250 Philadelphia; Bensalem HS Aviation Event

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 land an MH-60 Seahawk aircraft at Bensalem High School during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SP-MAGTF 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 23:19
    VIRIN: 101025-M-CV915-1236
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
