    NMC 250 Philadelphia; Bensalem HS Aviation Event

    NMC 250 Philadelphia; Bensalem HS Aviation Event

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 perform during an aircraft static display at Bensalem High School during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SP-MAGTF 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.11.2025 07:51
    Photo ID: 9359526
    VIRIN: 101025-M-CV915-1234
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia; Bensalem HS Aviation Event [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews NMC25 Marines250 Navy250 Aviation

