NMC 250 Philadelphia; Bensalem HS Aviation Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 perform during an aircraft static display at Bensalem High School during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. The event honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the SP-MAGTF 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photograph by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)