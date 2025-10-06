All-American Jersey Presentation: Navy Honors Ryan Miret at Miami Southridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan Miret, a senior and offensive lineman at Miami Southridge Senior High School, center, holds his All-American Bowl jersey and poses with fellow football players and cheerleaders after a presentation ceremony held on campus. The presentation is part of this year’s Road to the Dome tour, which began Sept. 5, 2025. Sponsored by NBC Sports in partnership with America’s Navy, the nationwide tour highlights top high school football players selected to compete in the Navy All-American Bowl, where East Coast athletes face West Coast counterparts in San Antonio this Jan.10, 2026. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)