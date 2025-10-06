All-American Jersey Presentation: Navy Honors Ryan Miret at Miami Southridge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami present Ryan Miret, a senior and offensive lineman at Miami Southridge Senior High School, with his All-American Bowl jersey during a ceremony held on campus before his peers, staff, and faculty. The presentation is part of this year’s Road to the Dome tour, which began Sept. 5, 2025. Sponsored by NBC Sports in partnership with America’s Navy, the nationwide program highlights top high school football players selected to compete in the Navy All-American Bowl, Jan. 10, 2026. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)