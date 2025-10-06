NMC 250 Philadelphia: Philadelphia Student Athlete Leadership Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Layne M. Szymanski, an assistant recruiting instructor with Recruiting Station Harrisburg, 1st Marine Corps District, speaks to students identified as the top 100 athletes across Philadelphia school districts as part of an educational event hosted by the Philadelphia Public League during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. NMC 250 Philadelphia honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)