    NMC 250 Philadelphia: Philadelphia Student Athlete Leadership Panel [Image 3 of 11]

    NMC 250 Philadelphia: Philadelphia Student Athlete Leadership Panel

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Navy Ensign Ethan Aube, center right, a surface warfare officer with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS Arlington (LPD 24), speaks to students identified as the top 100 athletes across Philadelphia school districts as part of an educational event hosted by the Philadelphia Public League during Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2025. NMC 250 Philadelphia honors 250 years of Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    This work, NMC 250 Philadelphia: Philadelphia Student Athlete Leadership Panel [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

