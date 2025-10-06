D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, joins Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe, liaison officer, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Perry, Threat Working Group lead, during a presence patrol in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2025. The patrol highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s integration with the Metropolitan Police Department and federal agencies in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)