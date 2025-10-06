Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, and Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe provides updates to a Metropolitan Police Department officer during a presence patrol in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Oct. 7, 2025. The patrol highlights interagency cooperation and the National Guard’s integration with the Metropolitan Police Department and federal agencies in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9358254
    VIRIN: 251007-F-PL327-2323
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District
    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Oversees Presence Patrol in the District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Metropolitan Police Department
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    law enforcement
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download