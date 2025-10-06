SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251007-N-VA510-1314 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, right, speaks to Capt. Josh Apppezzato, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana, and Capt. Rob Littman, executive officer of NAS Oceana, following an event at the installation, Oct. 7, 2025. Hegseth’s visit included an enlistment ceremony and recognition of sailors who went above and beyond in support of the Navy’s mission. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)