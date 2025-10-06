Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    251007-N-VA510-1304 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with attendees following an event at Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 7, 2025. Hegseth’s visit included an enlistment ceremony and recognition of sailors who went above and beyond in support of the Navy’s mission. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9358039
    VIRIN: 251007-N-VA510-1304
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana [Image 8 of 8], by SA Oliver McCain Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana
    SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oceana
    Hegseth
    VA510
    Navy
    SECWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download