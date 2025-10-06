SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251007-N-VA510-1304 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth poses for a photo with attendees following an event at Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 7, 2025. Hegseth’s visit included an enlistment ceremony and recognition of sailors who went above and beyond in support of the Navy’s mission. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)