SECWAR Hegseth Visits NAS Oceana

251007-N-VA510-1336 (VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to new service members following an enlistment ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana, Oct. 7, 2025. The event recognized the next generation of military personnel entering service and underscored the Department of Defense’s commitment to improving quality of life and readiness across the force. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Oliver McCain Vieira)