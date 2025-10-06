Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa Airmen return from Operation Noble Eagle [Image 7 of 9]

    Tulsa Airmen return from Operation Noble Eagle

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen return home from a Operation Noble Eagle deployment, Oct. 2, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. ONE involves maintaining Combat Air Patrols (CAPs) over major cities and critical infrastructure and defending Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zones. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 10:42
    Photo ID: 9357888
    VIRIN: 251002-Z-UN332-1005
    Resolution: 5466x3904
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Operation Noble Eagle
    138th fighter wing
    Lethality
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard

