Tulsa Airmen return from Operation Noble Eagle

138th Fighter Wing Airmen return home from a Operation Noble Eagle deployment, Oct. 2, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. ONE involves maintaining Combat Air Patrols (CAPs) over major cities and critical infrastructure and defending Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zones. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
|10.02.2025
|10.09.2025 10:42
|9357892
|251002-Z-UN332-1043
|7966x4481
|11.37 MB
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
