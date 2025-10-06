Date Taken: 10.02.2025 Date Posted: 10.09.2025 10:42 Photo ID: 9357887 VIRIN: 251002-Z-UN332-1007 Resolution: 6471x4622 Size: 11.82 MB Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tulsa Airmen return from Operation Noble Eagle [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.