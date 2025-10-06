South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 157th Fighter Squadron performs during the New York Air Show in Montgomery, New York, Aug. 23, 2025. The 157th showcased precision flying and the Air National Guard’s commitment to readiness and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)