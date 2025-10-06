An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 157th Fighter Squadron performs during the New York Air Show in Montgomery, New York, Aug. 23, 2025. The 157th showcased precision flying and the Air National Guard’s commitment to readiness and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9357494
|VIRIN:
|250823-F-CC148-2088
|Resolution:
|4742x5464
|Size:
|966.29 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16s Perform at New York Air Show [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.